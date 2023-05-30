Photographer remanded over alleged sexual assault of student

PUTRAJAYA: A photographer was arrested on Friday (May 26) to assist in the investigation into allegations of sexual assault of a nine-year-old male student, at a school in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, Sepang, on May 12.

Sepang district deputy police chief, Supt Md Noor Aehwan Mohammad, said that the 39-year-old local man was arrested at the Sepang district police headquarters compound at about 1.30 pm, following a report lodged by the victim’s father on May 26, after the victim complained of being molested while returning from school on May 15.

Md Noor Aehwan said that the incident allegedly occurred at the school during the petting zoo programme, held in conjunction with the Science Committee Month on May 15, where the man was one of two photographers hired by the school to take pictures at the event.

Following the incident, a meeting, between the school, the victim’s guardian and the two photographers on duty, was held on May 23, where one of the photographers was said to have confessed to the act.

He added that the school has decided not to allow the two photographers to enter the school grounds for other programmes, but the victim’s father, who was dissatisfied with the school’s actions, lodged a police report on May 26 which led to the man’s arrest.

Md Noor Aehwan also said that said the man, who has no previous criminal record, has been remanded for a week until June 1.

He added that other student witnesses were also called to record their statements, to assist with the investigation. - Bernama