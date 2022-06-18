Physical disabilities no hindrance to getting job

MALACCA: Mohd Azizi Che Pa, a 32-year-old person with disabilities (PwD), does not view his condition as an obstacle to landing a new job, after more than three years of being unemployed due to a growth in his right leg before it had to be amputated two years ago.

The Perlis-born man said prior to the growth on his leg he was involved in a crash in 2014, but did not refer to any hospital for further treatment until he had difficulty walking, and had to undergo surgery in 2019 to insert metal in the leg.

Currently undergoing physiotherapy using a prosthetic leg at the Tun Abdul Razak Social Security Organisation (Socso) Rehabilitation Centre here for the past three months, Mohd Azizi said that his right leg had to be amputated due to a bacterial infection two years ago.

“I hope to get back on my feet and work, even though now my condition is less than ideal. It is not an obstacle for me to live a normal life like everyone else.

“Today I attended this career carnival for an interview. I am interested in the hotel industry because in Malacca there are many hotels and I hope that there are job opportunities that suit my abilities,” he said when met at the Melaka Careertrans JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival 2022, at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) here today.

Having worked as a security guard in his home state before, Mohd Azizi said he was interested in going for job interviews with three hotels in Malacca at the carnival after his name was listed by Socso.

He said that the opportunity would not be wasted because if he secured a job in the tourist state, treatment and physiotherapy sessions could continue, to ensure that he returned to walking properly using a prosthetic leg.

For Salman Farisi Sazali, 23, from Taman Seri Duyong here, efforts to find a new job at the carnival were not in vain, after he was accepted to work as an operator at a factory in Batu Berendam, starting July 5.

Currently working in the retail sector, Salman Farisi said he intends to try something new, but does not have high hopes as he does not want to be disappointed.

“Alhamdulillah, I did not expect to get a new job. I need some changes because I want to challenge myself and this is the fourth job I have tried. I want a better job so that I can have a better future,” he said.

The carnival, held for two days starting today, was officiated by Melaka Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, and was also attended by state Unity, Information, Human Resources and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, Ngwe Hee Sem and Socso’s Employment Insurance System head, Azirruan Arifin.

Sulaiman said that the Melaka Careertrans JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival 2022 was the best platform to help the group, and a total of 37 employers participated in the carnival by offering 12,751 job opportunities in various sectors.

“The unemployment rate in the state is under control at 3.1 per cent, which is below the national unemployment rate,” he said. - Bernama