Physical disability not a hindrance for Cikgu Zawati to serve the nation

KOTA BHARU: Being physically challenged has not stopped Zawati Yusoff, or fondly known as Cikgu Zawati from giving her best in serving the nation.

The Islamic Education teacher at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pengkalan Chepa 2 said she ventured into the field some 21 years ago to teach special needs students including persons with disabilities (PwD).

In fact, Zawati believes her disability has helped her to have a deep understanding of the different needs of her students.

“Teaching children with special needs is a huge responsibility as the students need to be taught according to their level and learning needs.

“Having a high level of patience is among the reasons why I’m able to overcome the challenges in teaching students from various categories including those with Down Syndrome, slow learners and hyperactive,” the 52-year-old teacher told Bernama when met at her house in Kampung Chekok, Jalan Rambutan Rendang, here, recently.

Elaborating, the mother of an eight-year-old son admitted that being a disabled teacher was not easy, especially when she also had to deal with certain health problems.

“I often experience leg cramps when walking long distances or standing for a long period of time. However, I never use it as an excuse to take my teaching career lightly,” she said.

Zawati, who graduated from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, said her only goal is to educate less fortunate students for them to achieve success in the world and in the hereafter as well as be on par with other normal students.

“What makes me happy as a teacher is to see my students are able to live independently and stand tall with their normal friends.

“They will definitely have a brighter future if they receive good education. I also hope that teachers, particularly those teaching special needs students, will not get tired of educating and training these students to make them a better human being,” she said.

Zawati’s tireless efforts and sacrifices throughout her career proved to be worthwhile after she won several awards including the Outstanding PwD Teacher Award (Education) in 2010, 2016 and 2019, as well as the Tokoh Zinnirah award from the state government last year. - Bernama