Physical distancing rule in surau and mosques not made on purpose

BAGAN SERAI: The decision to enforce the practice of physical distancing during congregational prayers was not done on purpose, but the move was taken after taking into account the views of the state religious authorities, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and scholars amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Idris Ahmad said the intention has always been to close the gap between people during congregational prayers, but it is important to abide by the decisions of the state religious authorities due to the country’s current Covid-19 situation.

“Even in Saudi Arabia, the people have to maintain a distance for the rows (saf) arrangement and this must be for a certain reason and God willing, we will discuss the matter again from time to time when needed,“ he said after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sekolah Rendah Integrasi Teras Islam (SRITI) Bestari project, here, today.

He was commenting on the move by several states, including Perlis, to close the gap during congregational prayers in mosques and surau while Johor has reduced the physical distance requirement as set in the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In another development, Idris said he would hold a meeting with umrah operators following the government’s decision to suspend the permission to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the umrah pilgrimage effective yesterday.

He said although the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) is the supervising body for umrah travel packages, he is open to discuss the problems faced by umrah operators.

Earlier, the media reported that the government had agreed on the temporary suspension of travel permission to perform the umrah for a month beginning Jan 8, for risk assessment purposes.

