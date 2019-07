SHAH ALAM: The Shah Alam Coroner’s Court today has appointed a physics expert from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) to help in the inquest proceedings of the death of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim (pix) in regards to the calculation of impact force.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad, said the expert, Amir Radzi Ab Ghani, a senior lecturer from the university’s Faculty of Mechanical Engineering is scheduled to testify as the 30th witness on July 16 and 17.

“Make sure the witness is informed and ready to assist the court in terms of (answering the) questions in the inquest proceedings on July 16,” she said in the inquest proceedings that entered its 40th day today.

The need to call the physicist to testify in the proceedings came up after there were differing opinions in the testimonies of two experts during the proceedings – Kuala Lumpur Hospital Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi (24th witness) and Professor Dr Shahrom Abdul Wahid, a senior consultant for pathological forensics in the United Kingdom (29th witness) – regarding the calculation of the impact force.

Meanwhile, on the suggestion by inquest conducting officer Faten Hadni Khairuddin to call another pathologist for the proceedings, Rofiah said it would be decided after the court heard Amir Radzi’s testimony.

“On calling another pathologist as suggested by the conducting officer, it is still reserved and will be decided after the physics expert testify,” he said.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was a member of Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) Unit from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Department, was seriously injured during a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27 last year.

After 21 days in critical condition, he died on Dec 17 at the National Heart Institute. — Bernama