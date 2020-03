KUALA LUMPUR: The General Insurance Association of Malaysia (PIAM) has clarified that the option to defer insurance premium payments under the latest economic stimulus package is not applicable to general insurance policies.

It is only for life insurance policies and family takaful certificates, the association said in a statement today.

PIAM said this is clearly indicated in the press release titled “Additional Measures to Further Support SMEs and Individuals Affected by the Covid-19 Outbreak” issued by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) today.

It referred to Section C of the BNM statement on relief measures for affected policyholders and takaful participants.

For further information or clarification, consumers may visit PIAM’s website www.piam.org.my or email their queries to pic@piam.org.my. — Bernama