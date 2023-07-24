PIBGN: Granting of autonomy to Sixth-Form principals must come with clear guidelines

KUALA LUMPUR: The granting of autonomy to Form Six College principals should come with clear guidelines so that the selection of students is balanced, especially in ensuring students from the B40 and M40 groups are given fair opportunities to continue their studies.

National Parent-Teacher Association Consultative Council (PIBGN) president Associate Professor Datuk Dr Mohamad Ali Hasan said this will ensure deserving students are not left behind.

“In addition, it is recommended that student recruitment is done within the appropriate period, with no compromise on discipline or misbehaviour. Bullying, for example,“ he told Bernama today.

Yesterday, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the Education Ministry (MoE) has given autonomy to Form Six College principals to conduct the student recruitment process with immediate effect.

Among others, they will be allowed to make direct offers to potential students who need the opportunity to continue their studies, without having to wait for an offer from the ministry as in previous years.

Mohamad Ali was also of the view that a student selection committee, chaired by the principal and membered by representatives of Parent-Teacher Associations and student alumni be set up to help in the selection process.

Meanwhile, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Centre for Studies in Learner Diversity, Dr Anuar Ahmad, said the granting of autonomy was a good move capable of quickening the transition process of SPM students into Form Six.

He said the decision will also have a positive impact as school administrations will be more motivated and responsible in trying to recruit more students.

“We will see these Form Six principals, along with the school administrations, being more aggressive in promoting their schools,” he said.

Anuar also suggested that the selection of sixth-form students be diversified and balanced according to the streams offered.

“We hope that pre-university colleges will not only focus on science and literature, but will be expanded to include other streams that suit the inclinations, abilities and qualifications of these SPM leavers,” he said. -Bernama