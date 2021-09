KUALA LUMPUR: The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) is giving special attention to Sabah, Kelantan, Kedah, Johor, Perak, Terengganu and Pahang as the vaccination rate recorded in each state is below 55 per cent, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix).

He said the decision was made during the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) meeting which he co-chaired with Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“Through a whole of government approach, CITF will emphasise on increasing the number of outreach programmes in these states with the cooperation of various parties including the Malaysian Armed Forces by utilising relevant assets to ensure people living in remote areas get the Covid-19 vaccines,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Adham said permission has been granted to 17 experienced organisations to operate mobile vaccination centres (PPVs) under PICK, adding that the states should liaise directly with these organisations to help them increase the vaccination rate among the people.

He said drive-through and walk-in vaccination initiatives would also be intensified and expanded to drive the country’s vaccination exercise.

He also urged the states that needed to increase their vaccination capacity to open more drive-through PPVs.

On the walk-in vaccination initiative, Dr Adham said the matter would be updated from time to time, adding that the public could check on the updates with the respective state health departments.

Meanwhile, he said the meeting had also agreed that at least 10 per cent of the total vaccine supplies distributed to the states should be allocated to the industrial vaccination centres.

He said it was in line with the decision made by the National Security Council to intensify efforts to vaccinate local and foreign workers.- Bernama