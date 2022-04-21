PICKids: 16.5% children in Johor fully vaccinated

JOHOR BAHRU: Fourty eight per cent of children aged five to 11 in Johor have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 16.5 per cent have completed the vaccination as of yesterday.

Therefore, State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said called on parents to immediately bring their children to get the vaccine shot under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) before May 15.

He said parents must register their children to get their Covid-19 vaccination appointments via the MySejahtera application by May 8.

“May 15 will be the deadline for the children to get free (Covid-19) vaccine,” he said in a statement today.

Ling said apart from registering their children in the MySejahtera application, parents can also bring their children to selected vaccination centres in the state for walk-in inoculation.

Meanwhile, he said that 77.3 per cent of the adult population in the state had received their booster shot, while 96.9 per cent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 in Johor have completed the vaccination. — Bernama