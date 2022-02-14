PICKids: Only 5,000 children in K’tan have registered as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR: Only 5,000 out of nearly 115,000 children aged five to 11 in Kelantan have registered for the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids), as of yesterday.

State Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the department was now working with the State Education Department (JPN) to ensure the number continued to increase to make PICKids a success.

“We need to work hard because there are still parents who have not decided and we do not rule out the possibility that many among them are taking a wait-and-see approach,“ he told reporters after the launch of the state-level PICKids at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) in Kota Bharu, today.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaini said parents who had initially submitted a form not granting their child the permission to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at school, but have changed their mind, could re-apply for a new appointment or come directly to any vaccination centre (PPV).

He said so far 400 PPVs have been set up under the PICKIds initiative in the state including in primary schools, government health clinics and private clinics.

Meanwhile, Penang Agrotechnology and Food Safety, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman Dr Norlela Ariffin said 14 primary schools were turned into PPVs for PICKids starting today in Penang to speed up the vaccination process.

She said as of Saturday (Feb 12), a total of 40,000 children out of 160,000 in the state had registered for PICKids which started on Feb 7.

She said the programme started with two PPVs at Penang Hospital and Seberang Jaya Hospital with five more vaccination centres opened since Saturday at Sungai Nibong festival site, Bayan Baru Sunshine Hall, Sunshine Bertam, Seberang Jaya Expo Site and Bandar Cassia MPKK Hall.

Deputy Health Minister I Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali previously stated that 1,055 schools have been identified to be used as PPVs for PICKids which would be operational by today.

PICKids was launched on Feb 3, targeting 3.6 million children aged five to 11 to protect them from severe COVID-19 infection as well as to ensure the risk of infection in schools can be reduced thus preventing clusters among school children. - Bernama