PICKids: Over 400,000 children given first dose

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 454,194 children or 12.8 per cent of the child population, aged from five to 11 years in Malaysia, have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on data from the website CovidNow, a total of 13,924,411 or 59.2 percent of the adult population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose, 22,943,785 or 97.5 per cent given two doses while 23,220,757 or 98.7 percent have received at least one dose.

For teenagers, aged from 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,798,646 individuals or 89.9 percent from the group have completed their vaccination while 2,883,444 or 92.6 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 151,156 doses of vaccine injections were administered yesterday involving 72,991 first dose injections, 648 full dosage injections and 77,517 booster shots, bringing cumulative vaccine doses given out under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to date to 66,018,432.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health’s GitHub portal, 34 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Johor reporting eight cases, followed by Sabah (seven), Selangor (five), Malacca (four), two each in Kedah, Negeri Sembilan and Perak while Kelantan, Penang, Sarawak and Terengganu had one fatality each.

