PICKids registration rate still low in T’ganu - Exco

KUALA TERENGGANU: Only 12 per cent or 21,902 children aged five to 11 in Terengganu have registered for the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Dr Alias ​​Razak said the figure was still low compared to the target of 124,206 children set by the Terengganu Health Department.

In this regard, he urged more parents to come forward and register their children for the programme as soon as possible in an effort to protect them from contracting COVID-19 which is showing an increasing trend in cases.

“Parents do not have to be apprehensive as studies show that side effects of the COVID-19 vaccination on children are actually very low compared to adults.

“In fact, according to a Health Ministry’s (MOH) report, a total of 17,000 children who have been vaccinated do not show any complications or serious side effects after receiving the jabs,” he told reporters after the launch of the PICKids programme at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) here today.

To ensure a fast and smooth vaccination process, Dr Alias said 114 vaccination centres (PPV) have been set up in the state and started operations today, of which six PPVs are located in public hospitals; health clinics (24); private clinics and hospitals (39); integrated centres (eight) and schools (64).

“The PPVs in hospitals will focus on administering the vaccine to 7,200 children with comorbidities or those in the high-risk group who require post-vaccination monitoring.

“For schools, we have collaborated with the state education department to inoculate 110,000 students,” he added. - Bernama