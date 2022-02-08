PICKids registration rises to 663,641 as of Feb 7 - KJ

KUALA LUMPUR: Registration for the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) has increased to 663,641 as of yesterday (Feb 7), said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the COVID-19 Immunisation Task Force for Children would announce the implementation of the programme at the school level.

“Registration is made by the school and the injection is also at school with friends,“ he tweeted today.

Meanwhile, Khairy said the vaccination status of senior citizens would be deemed incomplete (digital vaccination status in MySejahtera will turn white) if they do not receive the booster shot by March 1.

“The same goes for all Sinovac recipients regardless of age. Top up your protection to stay safe from Omicron,” he said.

Khairy said the COVID-19 test and isolation system was now digitally automated and those who tested positive for COVID-19, would have to report directly on the MySejahtera application to obtain a Home Surveillance Order (HSO) digitally.

“If they are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms (2A), there is no need to go to the COVID-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) of the Health Ministry. Self-isolate and update health status on MySejahtera,“ he said.

He said self-isolation and HSO were aimed at avoiding congestion at the CAC which had to screen severely symptomatic cases only.

“If you are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, stay home for recovery. If your symptoms worsen then seek medical help,” he added. - Bernama