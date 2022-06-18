PICKids to be held on special request: Dr Noor Azmi

BAGAN SERAI: The Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) will hold the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) again if there are special requests, said Deputy Minister Datuk Dr. Noor Azmi Ghazali.

He said said the move was to enable those living in the rural areas to get free vaccinations after the programme ended on May 31.

“If there is a special request, we will hold it in conjunction with the National Immunisation Week in Sabah, specially for those who have not reached the age of five and others who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine,“ he told a press conference after officiating an archery competition at Bandar Lembah Beriah public field here today.

PICKids which started in February this year for children aged five to 12 years, ended on May 31.

Elaborating, Dr. Noor Azmi said those interested could register through the MySejahtera application to get an appointment for their vaccination.

“We are giving this opportunity to those living in remote areas, such as in Sabah, who face internet problems and have difficulties getting their vaccination when the programme was no longer held,” he said.

He said the Village Committee could help by gathering the details of the residents involved and discuss with the state Health Department director on organising a programme.

Dr. Noor Azmi said the public could also get their vaccination at all health clinics in the country during the National Immunisation Week to be held for five days from June 20 to 24.

“I pray and hope that parents will take this opportunity to bring their children to get their vaccination to keep them safe from Covid-19,” he said. - Bernama