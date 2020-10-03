Pickup truck-car crash causes eleven-vehicle pile up

IPOH: A pickup truck which experienced brake failure, crashed into a car, resulting in nine other vehicles colliding with one another at Jalan Raja Musa Aziz here today.

District Police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said in the 11.50am incident, the Toyota Hilux driver was on his way to work at a restaurant here.

He said the pickup truck failed to stop at the traffic lights due to brake failure before crashing into a Perodua Myvi.

“As a result, the Toyota Hilux and the Perodua Myvi continued to crash into several other vehicles in front as well as left and right side of the road,” he said when contacted.

Other damaged vehicles in the incident were a Toyota Camry, Toyota Avanza, Honda City, Perodua Kenari, Toyota Unser, Proton Waja, Toyota Vellfire and two Perodua Axia cars.

A. Asmadi said no injuries were reported and the police had asked for a test of the pickup truck driver’s blood sample. — Bernama