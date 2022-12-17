Picnic, camping sites in Selangor ordered closed for 7 days

SHAH ALAM: All picnic and camping sites in Selangor have been ordered to close for seven days starting today (Dec 17), according to the Selangor State Secretary’s Office.

In a statement yesterday, it said that the order was issued by Selangor state secretary Datuk Haris Kasim, who is also the Chairman of the State Disaster Management Committee.

A landslide struck the Fathers’ Organic Farm campsite, Batang Kali early today, with 21 confirmed dead as of 7.10pm and 12 still missing.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also called on all campsites near hillsides or riversides to be temporarily vacated following uncertain weather conditions currently. - Bernama