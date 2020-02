PETALING JAYA: They came from different bands and backgrounds and were, to put it simply, pieces of a puzzle.

“We all came from different bands back in the day. The name ‘Pieces’ also resonated strongly with us as we felt like we were pieces of a jigsaw puzzle which fit in together,“ the band’s bassist Wilford Christian told theSun in a recent interview.

Pieces, the first band from Peninsular Malaysia to break into the East Malaysian pub music scene in the 1980s, is set to reunite this March for the Musicians for Musicians Benefit Concert 2020.

“Pieces was formed in 1977 and comprised my late brother Albert Christian on keyboards, Edwin Nathaniel on drums, Allan Pereira and myself,“ Wilford said.

“Later on, other members such as the late great Paul Ponnudurai got in on the guitars and Sharon Premilla Isaac on vocals,“ he added.

Upon formation, the band brought their musical talent to the local pub and hotel scene, working the crowd with evergreen tunes from Air Supply, Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Pat Boone and many others.

Wilford shared that the band started performing at the Rasa Sayang bar in Asiajaya and The Smugglers Inn Pub (both in Petaling Jaya), Swallow Bar in Furama Hotel, Kuala Lumpur and “the hottest spot in the Klang Valley” at the time – Peyton Place, in Petaling Jaya.

“The turning point for the band was when we were called to play at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Kuching, Sarawak. They had Indonesian and Filipino bands and we were the first band from the peninsular to play there,” Wilford said.

Edwin said one of their most unforgettable moments was when they were offered a recording contract by Gaya Studio some time in the ‘80s.

But they had to turn down the offer due to various commitments.

Another memorable moment shared by Allan was sometime in 1986 when the band was slated to play at the Regent Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

“We were all dressed up and the band was ‘sardine canned’ into my car. As we were on our way, somewhere in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, the car broke down. So we took the bus.

“There we were, dressed up in our stage attire. Wilford, Edwin and myself got onto the bus carrying our instruments. Willie (Wilford) had this top on with frills and his bass did not have a case. It was rather embarrassing, but they were good times,“ Allan said.

“People were looking at us carrying our instruments and what not. When we crossed the road, we looked something like the Beatles on the cover of the Abbey Road album.”

Nowadays, members of Pieces are still in touch with their musical side.

Edwin runs a music school called Music Mart PJ, Wilford is also involved in the same music school while doing work in the preschool education field.

The still-famous member of the band is perhaps Allan, who is in the comedy and theatre scene.

When asked on the importance of playing in the benefit concert next month, they all agreed that it would be a great opportunity to help needy musicians and catch up with old friends.

The concert will be held on March 15 at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre from 2pm to 12am, with a total of 30 bands performing. Ticket prices start at RM100 per person or RM5,000 for a table of 10. theSun is the media partner for the event.