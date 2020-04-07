Pikom: Govt must look into long-term recovery plans for SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: There is an urgent need to look into a more sustainable and long-term recovery strategy, with regards to the well-being of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the next six to twelve months, says the National Tech Association of Malaysia (Pikom).

In a statement, Pikom chairman Danny Lee said while it welcomes the government’s additional special stimulus to assist the SMEs over the next three months, focus must also be given to ensure the sustainability of businesses in the medium to longer-term.

“This will help to ensure that businesses recover and that the people are able to keep their jobs.

“Concurrently, the government must also look into the high possibility of an economic recession if the Covid-19 pandemic continues to worsen worldwide,” he added. — Bernama