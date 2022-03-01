Pilgrims: Do not pay deposit before receiving Haj offer letter

KUALA LUMPUR: Prospective pilgrims who intend to perform the haj through Haj pilgrimage operators (PJH) this year are reminded not to pay any deposit as long as they have not received their offer letter.

Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) Haj executive director Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said as of now, TH was still waiting for official information on the pilgrimage from the Saudi Arabian authorities.

“TH would like to advise the public to always be careful and take precautionary measures because TH has never appointed any individual as an agent in matters related to the offer as well as the haj package,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Saleh said the appointment of 22 local travel companies to operate as PJHs for the year 1443H/2022M recently, was part of TH’s preliminary preparations for this year’s haj operations.

“All licensed PJHs are not allowed to advertise their haj packages yet, until official permission is issued by TH,” he said.

Syed Saleh said among the companies granted with the licence was TH’s subsidiary TH Travel & Services Sdn Bhd (THTS).

The full list of TH licenced PJH can be obtained on TH’s official website at www.tabunghaji.gov.my.

TH also warned against offering haj packages without TH’s approval, by any individual or travel agency, as it would be an offence that could be charged under the TH Act 1995 (Act 535).

For further enquiries, the public can contact the TH Call Centre (THCC) at 03-62071919. - Bernama