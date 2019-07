KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian haj pilgrims are advised to look after personal health, safety, environmental cleanliness and national image when performing the fifth pillar of Islam, said the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa (pix).

He said the haj ritual required the pilgrims to have good health and thus it was important for them to look after their health throughout their stay in Makkah and Madinah.

“Accompanying the delegation to ensure the health of the pilgrims, the Tabung Haji provided doctors to be on duty as well as a clinic and hospital. I also wish to remind that Makkah and Madinah will be the centre of attention and the people must look after their safety,” he told the pilgrims via video shared by the Haj Fund Management Board (TH) today.

At the same time, the haj pilgrims must follow the regulations set by the Saudi Arabian government and practise what they had learnt during their stay at the Holy Land.

A total of 30,200 Malaysian haj pilgrims would perform their haj rituals this year assisted by 640 staff of TH. — Bernama