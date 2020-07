KUALA LUMPUR: A commercial airline pilot was killed after the car he was driving crashed into the rear of a lorry at KM22.1, New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), early this morning.

Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azman Shariat said that the initial investigation found that the car driven by the 35-year-old victim and the lorry were heading in the same direction.

‘In the 5am incident, both vehicles were heading towards south and due to the impact of the collision, the victim was pinned to his seat,” he said in a statement here today.

Azman said the body was taken to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) for post mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.