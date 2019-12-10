Pilot drug abuse eradication project in Tambun, Perak

IPOH: Tambun has been selected as the first town in Perak to implement an integrated pilot project to eradicate drug abuse, as part of an initiative by the National Anti-Drugs Agency (Nada).

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) said Tambun was chosen because the town had both urban residences as well as traditional villages.

He said efforts to address drug abuse should be done holistically, as it could also lead to many other social problems.

“The state government will also remain committed in combating drug abuse through the involvement of all its agencies with the co-operation of non-governmental organisations and the community.

“We will focus on high-risk areas to be reclassified as low-risk areas,“ he said at a press conference after chairing the Anti-Drug Action Council (MTMD) meeting which was also attended by Nada director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah, here today.

Zulkifli, meanwhile, said the pilot project, which was officially launched in July, involved the participation of 15 agencies and non-governmental organisations, with the results expected to be acquired within six months before being considered for use nationwide.

The pilot project is currently being implemented in 12 high-risk areas across the country.

“Nada is focusing on areas with diverse problems, so that they can be made into ‘templates’ to be implemented nationwide in 2021, for a period of five years,“ he added. - Bernama