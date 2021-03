PETALING JAYA: A pilot was injured while four others escaped unhurt when a helicopter crash landed at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang today.

It is learnt that the Airbus helicopter belonging to a local air charter company had earlier left from a another state and was heading to the airport with three passengers on board when the incident occurred at about 9.30am.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said today that the crash occurred at Bay 17 of the airport.

He said the co-pilot of the helicopter was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Nik Ezanee said the Transport Ministry’s air crash investigation bureau is investigating the cause of the crash.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said on being alerted of the crash, firemen were despatched to the site.

It is learnt that the injured pilot is reported to be in stable condition.

Photos and videos of the crash taken by onlookers shared in the social media showed the wreckage of the helicopter with a group of people attempting to free the victims from the aircraft.

In one video, the helicopter was captured hovering before spinning out of control in the air and then slamming into the ground.

The helicopter continued spinning on the ground as its rotor blades violently spun for a few seconds before coming to a stop.

Flames and smoke were seen emitting from the aircraft as several people rushed over with a fire extinguisher.