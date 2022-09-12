Pilot of missing helicopter found alive

TAPAH: The pilot of a helicopter that went missing in Bidor after losing contact with the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Tower (KLATCC) has been found alive at the crash site, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (pix).

He said the pilot was found at 8.20 am today and rescuers were working to move the pilot to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for treatment.

“We thank the Royal Malaysian Air Force, Royal Malaysia Police, Fire and Rescue Department and others involved for their quick support and assistance in the search and rescue operation,” he said in a post on his Facebook today.

Yesterday Wee was reported to have said that a privately-owned Eurocopter aircraft lost contact with KLATCC at 12.16 pm before the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) reported the aircraft as missing.

The aircraft’s last known location was a forest area near Bidor.

It took off from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport at 11.37 am yesterday and was supposed to have landed at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport at 12.37 pm. - Bernama