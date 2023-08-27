Pilot test of toll collection via open payment starts on BESRAYA, NPE highways

KUALA LUMPUR: The IJM Toll Division is carrying out a pilot test of the Open Payment Toll Collection System (SPT) using credit or debit card on two highways that it operates, the Sungai Besi Expressway (BESRAYA) and Baru Pantai Expressway (NPE) starting today.

Its chief operating officer Chua Lay Hoon said the implementation of the pilot test was in line with the government’s initiative to provide alternative payment methods to highway users.

“SPT allows highway users to pay tolls by using a debit card, credit card or prepaid card in addition to existing methods such as Touch ‘n Go (TnG), SmartTag and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), thus offering new alternatives to road users in the toll payment process.

“During this pilot test period, lanes that provide SPT can be identified through special signs on the gantry to help motorists,” she said in a statement.

She urged highway users to make sure that their card balance is sufficient for toll payment.

In addition, she said users can use other bank cards or TnG cards if the transaction using a particular bank card fails.

“The IJM Toll Division hopes that the implementation of SPT toll open collection can provide convenience to highway users while also helping to launch new toll collection systems,” she said.