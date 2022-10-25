$!Pioneer teachers proud to have served country

PETALING JAYA: Seventy years ago, pre-independence Malaya was in its early development. Professionals, especially teachers, were needed to produce the next generation of nation-builders.

Hence, the Federation of Malaya government developed the Malayan Teachers Training College in a town called Kirkby in Lancashire, England, in 1951. It would train Malayan teachers that would then go on to become the backbone of the soon-to-be independent nation.

In total, some 1,900 youths were hand-picked for the two-year teacher training course there. And each year from 1952 to 1962, a total of 149 men and women from Malaya made their way by air or sea to that English town, to be a part of the pioneer teacher training programme.

Cheang Kok Choy, 84, was among those that were in the sixth batch of teachers to be trained at Kirkby. He was only 17 years old when he was chosen to join the group and he was the first in his family to be educated in England.

He was there from 1956 to 1958, specialising in woodwork.

“I wanted to join the police force but my mother didn’t allow it. The opportunity to be a teacher came through and I took it.

“Before the trip, we were given 600 Malayan dollars as an allowance to buy winter clothing for the cold weather and I carried two suits in my suitcase.”

The recruits were naive and inexperienced but were quick to learn since their seniors were on standby to help them.

“I was taken to an army store to get the rest of the clothes I needed, while studying there,” he said, adding that their hostels were known as “Kampung Kirkby”.

Cheang chose to teach woodwork due to his practical skills.

“I liked to work with my hands. Others had the choice to specialise in arts and crafts or music,” he said, adding that he had made a conscious decision to start his career to support his six siblings and widowed mother, who was a hawker in a school canteen. His decision paid off.

He started his first teaching position at the Tengku Mahmood School in Besut, Terengganu and retired at the age of 55, 29 years ago.

Another alumnus, Datuk Rama Satish Bhandari, 88, had been part of the third batch of teachers to be trained at Kirkby. Rama was only 19 years old when he was chosen to join the group. He too was the first in his family to be educated abroad.

He had been a temporary teacher at the Batu Road English School in Kuala Lumpur when a friend told him about the opportunity to study in Kirkby.

“My family was happy for me. I didn’t come from a rich family and was raised by my widowed mother. Raising four children wasn’t easy for her.

“It was summer when I landed in August. The city was full of smoke and the weather was gloomy. Thankfully, we had been given an allowance and I was able to buy some extra clothes to keep me warm for the coming winter,” he said.

He even flexed his talents to write a play based on Sanskrit literature.

“I had written a play on Savitri and Satyavan, a legendary couple. It was a hit among students. I was at the right place at the right time to share our culture,” he said.

Both men feel proud for having served the country as educators.

“It’s been an honour to be part of history. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Rama.

In building this nation, Cheang said those in the profession must change their attitudes and stop thinking of themselves as just teachers.

“We are, and should be educators. We don’t just impart knowledge of a certain subject, but raise individuals to be upright and responsible, with the correct attitudes to be leaders of the future,” he said.