Pixalate unveils general availability of Ad Fraud Prevention API

KUALA LUMPUR: Pixalate, the market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, has launched general availability of its self-service Ad Fraud Prevention Application Programming Interface (API).

With no annual commitments or upfront costs, developers and publishers of all sizes can access Pixalate’s reliable and low-latency solution to easily scale and grow, according to a statement.

Pixalate APIs are powered by the company’s MRC-accredited Analytics platform. Accreditation areas include sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) detection and filtration for both display and video across Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, mobile web, and desktop.

Access to MRC-accredited ad fraud prevention tools has historically been limited to large, enterprise sized publishers and developers.

Hence, Pixalate’s self-service API gives smaller developers an upper hand to scale their platforms by protecting existing ad revenue streams and fortifying the integrity of their advertising inventory against bad actors.

Using most globally-accepted credit cards, customers can sign up in minutes, choose the plan that’s right for them, and immediately incorporate Pixalate’s ad fraud prevention insights into their apps.

Some of the key benefits include reducing clawbacks to protect publishers and developers’ revenue; align with major exchanges; combat ad fraud; prevent getting blocklisted; billing dashboard; and ease of integration.

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for CTV and Mobile Advertising, offering the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud.-Bernama