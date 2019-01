PETALING JAYA: The recently implemented smoking ban at eateries received support from the Petaling Jaya Coffeeshop Association (PJCA) today, with its members taking the initiative to ensure it is observed.

PJCA said it is helping to spread awareness on the ban that was imposed by the Health Ministry beginning on Tuesday.

“We have also printed ‘No Smoking’ stickers and posters to be given to all our members to display at their premises with a reminder of fines,” PJCA President Cheah Poo Kuang said at a press conference today.

He also said the association would play an important role in caring for the environment by starting at the source.

“We have ‘No Straw’ posters, T-shirts and table stickers that will be distributed to all PJCA members to help awareness of the detrimental effects of single use plastic products like straws and others.”

Cheah said even though the ban on plastic straws has not been enforced, PJCA encourages all customers to bring and use their own non-plastic straws that are like stainless steel or glass.

“Straws would only be given on request,” he said. “PJCA hopes customers will fully support this campaign because every bit of effort from each person will help in saving our planet Earth.”