PJ Old Town market and food court to reopen

PETALING JAYA: The PJ Old Town wet market and food court will reopen for business from June 6 after they were closed for nearly two months due to detection 26 Covid-19 cases in the area.

Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) councilor Ermee Marianna Saadon told The Malaysian Insight the wet market at Jalan Othman will resume business in stages.

Stalls at Taman Selera will resume full operations with standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

“Some 300 traders will benefit from this reopening for starters while the rest of the operators will need to meet certain criteria before they are allowed to reopen again,” she said in a press conference today after attending a briefing session with traders at the Dewan Sivik here.