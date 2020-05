PJ Old Town under EMCO

PETALING JAYA: The Jalan Othman wet market in Petaling Jaya and the surrounding commercial areas are placed under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) starting today.

Three zones which involved 2,900 residential houses and business premises are placed under lockdown until May 23, according to Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a press statement today.

This came following after the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 26 had contracted Covid-19.

To curb the virus from spreading the government has decided to enforce the EMCO in the following areas:

Zone A:

Jalan Penchala, Petaling Jaya

Jalan 4/33, Petaling Jaya

Jalan 4/37, Petaling Jaya

Jalan 4/39, Petaling Jaya

Jalan 4/41, Petaling Jaya

Jalan 4/44, Petaling Jaya

Jalan Terus 4/42, Petaling Jaya

Jalan 4/43, Petaling Jaya

Jalan 4/46, Petaling Jaya

Jalan Othman 4/4D, Petaling Jaya

Zone B:

Jalan 2/29, Petaling Jaya

Jalan 2/29A, Petaling Jaya

Jalan 2/27, Petaling Jaya

Jalan 2/32, Petaling Jaya

Jalan 2/25, Petaling Jaya

Jalan 2/26, Petaling Jaya

Jalan 2/34, Petaling Jaya

Jalan 2/34A, Petaling Jaya

Jalan 2/23, Petaling Jaya

Jalan Dispensary 2/38, Petaling Jaya

Jalan Pasar 1/21, Petaling Jaya

Zone C:

Jalan Selangor, Petaling Jaya

Lorong 3/57D, Petaling Jaya

Lorong 3/57C, Petaling Jaya

Jalan RIDA 3/56, Petaling Jaya

Jalan Sentosa 3/57, Petaling Jaya

On April 25, the popular PJ Old Town wet market in Jalan Othman here has been temporarily closed after a 51-year old trader was reportedly infected with the virus.

This was the second market in Petaling Jaya to shut down its operations after the Taman Megah market, due to the Covid-19 cases reported at both places.

Residents in need of help or have any enquiries may contact the Petaling Jaya Control Room at 016-980 9389, or the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters at 03-7966 2222.