PJ police chief goes to aid of poor family (updated with video)

PETALING JAYA: True to his motto of “One good deed a day”, Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal spared an impoverished woman of police action after she was caught shoplifting at a hypermarket on Wednesday.

The mother of two boys and a girl, with the youngest being a toddler, had resorted to shoplifting to feed her hungry children.

She allegedly stole fever patches, sausages and cakes at a hypermarket and was held after failing to pay for the items.

The hypermarket lodged a police report.

“When we are hungry, we can bear with it but when we see our children going hungry, its another matter,“ said Nik Ezanee.

He said police have dropped the case and no further action will be taken against the woman.

Today, he went a step further to help the woman and her family.

Carrying a rice bag and a boxful of food, the district police chief visited the woman at her house at a low-cost flat here with several police personnel before handing over the items to her.

“If you need any help, please come over to the Petaling Jaya police station anytime,“ Nik Ezanee told the woman as he handed over the food items which were contributed by the Welfare Department to her.

He said with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, life has been challenging for the people and sacrifices have to be made to ensure a better future awaits everyone.

“To those who complain about traffic jams, road closures and checkpoints, there are others who are in worse situations. The pandemic is not making it easy for any one of us. Let us stand as one and support each other,“ Nik Ezanee said.