PJ police chief honours daughter of late cop by sending her to school with entourage

PETALING JAYA: It was a routine she looked forward to daily – of being sent and fetched to and from school by her policeman father.

However, all that changed for nine-year-old Nur A’lia Batrisyia Ahmad Sukri when her father Coproral Ahmad Sukri Sabang, a 42-year-old policeman attached to the Sungai Way police station here, died of a heart attack on May 25, the second day of Hari Raya and during the ongoing movement control order (MCO).

Yesterday, when school re-opened for the Year Three student, she was in awe when more than a dozen police personnel led by district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal turned up at her house for moral support and to take her to school.

Accompanied by Nik Ezanee, she travelled in his official car to SK Kampung Tunku in SS1 here.

Heads turned when the entourage of uniformed police personnel arrived at the school and were greeted by the school’s officials.

“We are doing this to pay tribute and honour to her and her mother, a symbolic gesture to recognise their sacrifices. Since her father passed away, Nur A’lia wakes up at 4am everyday to help her mother prepare kuih which they sell in Sungai Way to supplement their household expenditure. A policeman’s pay is not much,“ Nik Ezanee said in a video posted in Facebook.

Nik Ezanee walked Nur A’lia into the school, handed her a bottle of sanitiser and a pack of face masks before she underwent temperature screening by teachers and reported for class.

Nik Ezanee said apart from Nur A’lia and her mother, Ahmad Sukri left behind a 14-year-old son.

“To all colleagues, before you leave for work or return home, look at your spouses and children and acknowledge them. Also ask yourself if you have served your duties diligently and sincerely for the day,“ he said choking with emotion.

At the end of the video, Nik Ezanee also took the opportunity to send a message to his son, “I would like to say this to my son too. Izzuddin, Papa loves you very much. You are always on my mind and in my heart.”

As the officer had put it from the first day he reported as PJ police chief - do a good deed a day.

Well, for Nik Ezanee, he has done his good deed for the day.