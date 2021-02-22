PJ police rescue foreign woman from sex trade

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21: Acting on information of sex service available via Locanto application, police apprehended a 49-year-old local man in front of leading hotel in Petaling Jaya yesterday suspected of being involved in prostitution.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said following the arrest of the man, police also rescued a 27-year-old foreign woman believed to be a victim of sex exploitation.

According to Nik Ezanee, the suspect who acted as a ‘transporter’ to the victim also admitted to managing the woman to meet clients as a prostitute.

“Initial investigation found the suspect was working for another man known as ‘Kenny’ for two months and received RM1,600 a month.

“The victim (foreign woman) also admitted working as a prostitute by offering sexual service for RM320 (each client) and had just started work for about three weeks,” he said in a statement today.

He added that also police seized three mobile phones of various brands, a Nissan Latio and RM415 in cash.

“The suspect was remanded for seven days from today while the victim was placed at a shelter in Kuala Lumpur to assist investigations,” he said.

Nik Ezanee said the case was investigated under Section 12 and 21 of Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.- Bernama