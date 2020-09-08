PJ police seek witness for murder trial

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking a critical witness for an ongoing murder trial in Shah Alam.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal (pix) urged anyone who knows the whereabouts of one Loh Wai Hon, 35, to contact investigating officer ASP Mohd Nizam Daud at 013-9858885 or 03-79662222.

“He is an important witness in an ongoing trial under Section 302 of the Penal Code,

“The witness is required to be present at the Shah Alam High Court (Criminal Division) 2 on Sept 13 (Sunday) for the trial,“ he told Bernama here today.

“The case is in regard to a murder which happened in 2016 at Kota Damansara.

“The victim was stabbed to death with a knife and Loh is believed to have witnessed the incident,” He added.-Bernama