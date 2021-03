PETALING JAYA: Describing him as a role model of the police force, residents here who have interacted with outgoing district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal (pix) sang praises of him yesterday.

Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) Petaling Jaya branch chairman Eric Chew said Nik Ezanee had dedicated his time and has a grasp of what the public faces.

He cited a case where a woman was held for shoplifting and Nik Ezanee had used his discretion of not taking action against her on learning that she had children to feed and was in poverty.

“He is a people-centric person. A man of wisdom, integrity, character and leadership. I can see how sincere he is when he takes the time for the public. We will miss him when he assumes his new role as Selangor CID chief but we are proud of him and stand by him,“ he said.

Jeffrey Phang, chairman of MyPJ, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that promotes national unity and organises outreach programmes for the underprivileged, told theSun that Nik Ezanee was especially concerned for those in the lower income group and often took part in the group’s activities.

He said Nik Ezanee would show up at the NGO’s soup kitchen at Desa Mentari and help out preparing meals and distributing food for the hungry.

“I have not met a senior cop like him before. Truly a role model and we want to see more leaders like him. Always there to lend a hand with a ready smile. Though he is quite a ‘celebrity’ among us, he is humble and always avoids any fanfare. I personally feel sad to see him leaving the district so soon but the saving grace is that he is now entrusted with a bigger task of fighting crime for the whole state,“ Phang said.

An interfaith group here comprising of leaders and members of vaious places of worship in the district also complimented Nik Ezanee for his leadership, especially at the height of the movement control order (MCO).

St Paul’s Anglican Church priest Rev.Joseph Vergis said the group had organised the distribution of food and provisions for poor families here and Nik Ezanee gave his prompt approval by issuing travel permits.

“We had to travel to distribute the food stuff and Nik Ezanee gave us his blessings. He was very understanding and helpful throughout our efforts.” he told theSun.