PETALING JAYA: One good deed a day beyond the call of regular duty. This is the challenge laid out by newly posted Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal to his personnel after he reported for duty three weeks ago.

With a people-friendly motto, 42-year-old Nik Ezanee believes his team would not only help the public they serve but also themselves.

He said it is essential that good policing begins with close engagement and good ties with the public.

“When we get closer to the community by engaging them more, crime prevention is enhanced by several folds. The public will be more comfortable in dealing with us,” he said, adding that he would put greater focus on snatch thefts and housebreaking cases in the district.

Nik Ezanee said he intends to accord greater attention to his frontliners – the patrolmen who ply the streets daily and who are often the first to interact with the public.

His mission and vision have been fruitful, as shown in several events where his personnel went out of their way to help the public.

Among these were cases involving moving cars that had broken down and changing flat tyres.

Another success story, which was reported by theSun on Wednesday and which received extensive praise on social media, involved a police corporal who patiently fed lunch to an elderly woman he had earlier rescued after she was allegedly abandoned at a roadside by her family.

“Since the police force was formed two centuries ago, it has been paramilitary,” Nik Ezanee told theSun in an exclusive interview.

“At the time, we fought the communists and other local and foreign elements. We were militarised and remain this way until today. The good side of this is the level of discipline is upheld, but the downside is it drives a wedge between the police and the people.

“The time has come for us to demilitarise our image and get closer to the public we serve.

“This is why the tagline ‘Do a Good Deed a Day’ was created.

“When we help beyond the call of duty, you can see the look on people’s faces.

“The gratitude and awe in their eyes, it’s priceless.

“This is the satisfaction we want and it is our reward. We need to live and lead by example.”

He said the people are now more educated and aware of their rights, thus it is essential for the police to be well-versed in the law.

“If they are aware of the law, then they can explain why they need to check the identification documents of a person.

“This will help the situation.

“However, if they are unable to explain it, then it will lead to agitation and they might react differently.

“This is why we want to emphasise on knowledge for our personnel.

“Either they be good at what they do, or do not do it at all. Be sincere, work with integrity.

“We do not want the actions of a few bad apples to tarnish the whole force,” the district top cop said in a stern tone, while admitting that he is an idealist and a stickler for detail.

Nik Ezanee said he did not intend to make huge changes but was simply “tightening the screws” and wants his men to go back to the basics of policing.

He said he will not tolerate corrupt practices among his personnel and would personally lodge a report against them if he learns of their involvement.

Nik Ezanee said he also plans to make the district police headquarters more disabled-friendly and has launched an initiative by preparing wheelchairs at the premise.