KUALA LUMPUR: The Kampung Baru Development Corporation (PKB) has been asked to prepare a report on whether it can proceed with the existing offer to redevelop Kampung Baru, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Annuar said he would inform the cabinet for follow-up action after receiving the report from the corporation.

“Should the redevelopment plan fail to be implemented for whatever reason, the government will try to renegotiate with the residents to find an alternative approach.

“I am reviewing several alternatives as we certainly want to develop Kampung Baru. My priority is to develop it by keeping ownership of the land in the hands of the Malays,“ he said when asked about the status of the redevelopment project.

Annuar was met by reporters after opening the Cartoonist vs Covid-19 exhibition at the Malaysian Cartoon and Comic House here today.

Annuar said the report should be prepared objectively as he did not want to create misunderstanding or allow the issue to be politicised.

“I want PKB to make an assessment and after June 30, they need to make a declaration on whether the proposed ideas and concepts (by the previous government) can be implemented or not.

“The agreement, details on financing for the redevelopment and whether the proposed concept is realistic are among the factors that must be looked into,” he said.

Meanwhile, Annuar said KL Sentral, Perdana Botanical Gardens, Heritage Park and Taman Tugu will be upgraded to become main recreational areas.

He said the main works of the RM100 million Taman Tugu upgrading project, undertaken in collaboration with Khazanah (Nasional Bhd), are almost complete.

“Then, at the Lake Garden, we plan to connect it to the National Museum and KL Sentral. KL Sentral will be upgraded as a bigger hub, and we hope to build an overhead bridge from KL Sentral so cyclists can ride directly to the museum,” he added. — Bernama