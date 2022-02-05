PKKMKL package will improve KL folks’ quality of life - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced the ‘Keluarga Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Well-Being Package’ (PKKMKL) aimed at improving the quality of life and quicker delivery of online services in the nation’s capital.

He said in improving the quality of life of city folks, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is implementing several initiatives.

“DBKL is currently in the process of turning Kuala Lumpur into a city with zero-poverty status. To enable city dwellers to have a more comfortable life, DBKL will build 5,000 council homes with a minimum area of ​​750 square feet to be rented out,” he said.

The prime minister said this in his speech when officiating the 50th-anniversary celebration of Kuala Lumpur’s city status at the Perdana Botanical Gardens here tonight.

Ismail Sabri said DBKL will also repair 306 lifts at 31 people’s housing and public housing projects within two years.

“Besides these, to ensure the safety of city folks, security in Kuala Lumpur will be enhanced with monitoring via closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras from the Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Center,“ he said.

Ismail Sabri said in prioritising comfort and safety, DBKL will also provide pedestrian walkways, cycling paths and green networks as well as upgrade hawker stalls in aging hawker centers and also licensed roadside stalls.

He said to improve the delivery of online services, DBKL will approve business premises license applications within 24 hours, and within three days while for small-scale development construction permit applications.

In addition, he said a 10 per cent rebate will be given throughout the year for payments involving all application fees as an incentive to encourage city folks to conduct business online.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said he also fully supports Kuala Lumpur’s initiative to help Malaysia’s target of being carbon-neutral country by 2050, adding that for this to be realised, the nation’s capital must develop and progress alongside other major cities in the world.

Also present at the event were Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah. — Bernama