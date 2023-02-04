PKNS brings early Raya cheer to PEKEAS orphans

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS), through its ‘Shopping Raya Ramadan Kasih PKNS’ programme, brought early festive cheer to some 40 orphans from the Pertubuhan Kebajikan Ehsan Ash-Shakur (PEKEAS) orphanage by sponsoring their Hari Raya clothes at the PKNS Complex here today.

PKNS Chief Corporate Officer Idris Ishak said the corporation allocated RM10,000 for the orphans aged four to 17, and they were given the opportunity to choose their own set of fancied clothing.

“I hope the contribution of RM250 per person will somewhat help reduce the burden of PEKEAS administrators in preparing Raya clothes for the children under their care.

“I am very happy to see all their happy and excited faces today. May the upcoming Aidilfitri be joyful for them regardless of where they are celebrating it,” he said.

Idris said the programme under the Ramadan Kasih PKNS initiative was among several series of corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes planned throughout Ramadan this year, aimed at giving PKNS the opportunity to contribute to society and share sustenance with the underprivileged.

The other activities lined up are ‘Gotong Royong Ramadan Kasih PKNS’, ‘Raga Ramadan Kasih PKNS’, ‘Bekal Ramadan Kasih PKNS’, the distribution of ‘bubur lambuk’ and the ‘Ramadan Kasih PKNS’ breaking of fast programme. - Bernama