PKNS donates food baskets to 50 asnaf

SHAH ALAM: The Perbadanan Kemajuan Selangor (PKNS) through its ‘Bekal Ramadan Kasih’ programme donated 50 food baskets to asnaf (people entitled to receive zakat) registered under the Association of Single Mothers and Orphans (Bonda).

PKNS chief corporate officer Idris Ishak (pix) handed over the food baskets to the recipients comprising single mothers, orphans, the hardcore poor, the elderly and the underprivileged from Selangor and Kuala Lumpur in a ceremony at PKNS headquarters here today.

Idris said the corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme with an allocation of RM10,000 was hoped to bring some relief to the underprivileged, especially in the month of Ramadan.

“It is also the best platform for PKNS to reach out to communities, especially in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“It is hoped that the donations will lighten their burden throughout this Ramadan and give them some cheer,“ he told reporters.

The food baskets each worth RM150 contain, among others, rice, sugar, cooking oil, cooking spices and biscuits.

Idris said the Bekal Ramadan Kasih PKNS programme is one of the six series of CSR activities under the Ramadan Kasih PKNS programme which have been planned throughout the month of Ramadan this year.

He said three more series of activities are the distribution of ‘bubur lambuk’ on March 30, followed by the purchase of Raya clothes for the children of Pertubuhan Kebajikan Ehsan Ash-Shakur (PEKEAS) at the Shah Alam PKNS Complex on April 2 and the breaking-of-fast event on April 7.

“We have implemented two series of programmes namely ‘Gotong-royong Ramadan Kasih PKNS’ in PEKEAS, Rawang and ‘Raga Ramadan Kasih PKNS’ which was a donation programme to the homeless in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman,“ he said. - Bernama