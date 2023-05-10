PKNS, MACC form strategic partnership to strengthen integrity in administration, management

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) established a strategic partnership with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in an effort to prevent, detect, and overcome corruption as well as promote integrity in the administration and management of the PKNS Group.

The collaboration was sealed by PKNS chief executive officer Datuk Mahmud Abbas via a submission of a Notice of Strategic partnership between the PKNS Group and the MACC to Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias ​​Salim at the PKNS 2023 Integrity Conference programme here today.

Mahmud said the partnership was an initiative by PKNS to strengthen the integrity of the Group's employees to practice zero tolerance towards all forms of activities related to corruption, abuse of power and embezzlement.

“This collaboration with the MACC proves the PKNS Group’s commitment in practicing transparency, accountability, openness, honesty, and ethics of PKNS employees in carrying out administrative operations and daily business activities,“ he said.

He said PKNS and MACC will work hand in hand to implement programmes and educational activities and training in efforts to raise the integrity of PKNS group's employees in fighting corruption.

He also said that PKNS was ready to assist the MACC to investigate cases as well as report if there was suspicion or information of corruption involving its employees.

The PKNS 2023 Integrity Conference, which was attended by PKNS Group’s employees, contractors, consultants and suppliers who deal with PKNS and its subsidiaries, among others touched on the work culture with integrity and the understanding of corruption. -Bernama