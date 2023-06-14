PKNS needs to keep strategising to drive socio-economic growth

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) needs to continue strategising to drive socio-economic growth in the state, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix).

He said as an agency under the state government, PKNS needs to have a clear focus and direction in driving development and new growth, especially for the next 50 years.

“PKNS will be celebrating its 59th anniversary this year. We should have a plan to endure for 100 years, and we need to be ready to make changes, be brave and have the confidence for it.

“We need to lay a solid foundation so that PKNS can move forward,“ he said in his speech at the 2023 Excellent Service Award Ceremony held at the Shah Alam Convention Center (SACC) here last night.

Also present was PKNS chief executive officer Datuk Mahmud Abbas.

During the event, 74 PKNS staff were recognised for their excellent service, each recipient taking home a certificate of appreciation and a check worth RM1,000.

A total of 20 retirees and 42 staff were also recognised for their long service, ranging from 20 to 35 years.

The retirees received gold medallions, premium savings certificates, watches and certificates of appreciation. -Bernama