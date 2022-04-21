PKPMP lodges police report on allegations of conspiracy between political leaders and Chief Justice

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office (PKPMP) has made a police report on allegations of conspiracy, collusion or illegal alliance between political leaders and the Chief Justice to expedite the cases and sentencing of Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

PKPMP in a statement today said Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat has never communicated with or contacted by any political leaders on the court cases involving the former prime minister (Najib) and the Umno president (Ahmad Zahid).

“In this regard, a police report has been made by this office to deny any allegations of conspiracy, collusion or illegal pact between political leaders and the Chief Justice.

The office is referring to a posting on the Facebook page of Shahir Samad-Tok Uban dated April 20 which among others accused the Chief Justice of agreeing to expedite the cases and sentencing of Najib and Ahmad Zahid.

According to the office, the cases which have not been settled need to proceed and continue according to the law without the interference of the Chief Justice or anybody.

“This office stressed that the parties responsible for making and disseminating the allegations had aimed to tarnish the image and caused the public to lose confidence in the Judiciary.

Apart from that, the allegations were aimed at subverting the administration fo justice in term of the trial which have not been completed against Najib and Ahmad Zahid.

On July 28, 2020, the High Court had sentenced Najib to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million after finding him guilty of misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The case is now at the appeal stage in the Federal Court after the Court of Appeal upheld the decision and sentence by the High Court and rejected the appeal by Najib.

In the case of Ahmad Zahid, he had been ordered by the High Court to enter his defence on 47 charges involving criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering in relations to Yayasan Akalbudi (YAB) funds.

Ahmad Zahid had chosen to defend himself via a sworn statement from the witness stand and had submitted his statement on April 13.

His case will resume on May 23. — Bernama