PKPN grants fisherman’s dream of owning a home

BANDAR PERMAISURI: Fisherman Roslan Yaacob’s dream of having his own home finally came true when his application for a house under the Fishermen’s Housing Special Project (PKPN) with the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) was approved last month.

Roslan, 42, expressed his gratitude and said his family was very happy to have received a new house worth RM67,600 with an additional allocation of RM11,600 from LKIM, which finally closed the chapter on having to put up at his grandfather’s house for so long.

Although he applied for it a long time ago, he is thankful that the government is concerned by the plight of fishermen and have given them the attention, adding that the house was completed swiftly.

“Without this help, the wish to live in my own comfortable and beautiful house would have remained only a dream,“ the Setiu Area Fishermen’s Association (PNK) member told Bernama.

Roslan said his irregular income of about RM1,000 a month was only enough to spend on food and the children’s schooling.

“The house is very comfortable, it has three bedrooms and an interesting design. Now, my wife and I can live here comfortably with our five children, aged two to 15, and they can grow up in a conducive environment,” he said.

He said the federal government’s efforts to provide aid to low-income fishermen, through LKIM, has lightened their burden and inspired them to work harder.

LKIM chairman, Muhammad Faiz Fadzil, recently presented the house keys to Roslan during a ceremony at Kampung Telaga Papan, near here.

Met by Bernama at the event, Muhammad Faiz, said 73 PKPN houses were completed under the programme this year.

“The government is determined to improve the welfare of fishermen, therefore we try to provide various assistance, such as giving them a new house or help repair their homes as well as supply them with fishing equipment,“ he said.

Meanwhile, PNK Setiu chairman, Omar Ismail, said eligible fishermen can apply for a new house under the programme by filling up a form at the PNK Setiu office or in their respective districts.

“Applicants need to submit the completed forms and necessary supporting documents to the PNK office, which we will forward to LKIM for processing.

“Among the requirements for the PKPN house are that the applicants must be 18 years and above, must be the head of the household with fishing as their main source of income, have a fisherman card and valid fishing vessel licence as well as own a piece of land and several other conditions,“ he said.-Bernama