PKR agrees to defer Sarawak election amidst health concerns

SHAH ALAM: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has agreed to the postponement of the 12th Sarawak State Election if the health and safety of the people are at stake following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To postpone the election, there has to be discussions related to safety and health. If health is a concern, I agree. We want to see the data and the science,” he said at the Selangor Townhall Undi 18 Wacana Pemacuan Undi 18 here today.

He said this in response to a PKR Sarawak’s action in sending an appeal to the Election Commission (EC) to postpone the state election.

Yesterday, a media reported that Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has appealed to the Election Commission (EC) to put off Sarawak state election amidst the rising new Covid-19 cases and death toll in the country. — Bernama