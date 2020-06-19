PKR backs Anwar for PM

PETALING JAYA: PKR today declared that it will not be supporting the proposal to nominate Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister designate for Pakatan Harapan (PH), but remains in agreement with its previous consensus to nominate its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) as the prime minister designate in the coming general election.

“However, PKR is open to talks with all parties including Mahathir in an effort to save Malaysia and restore the people’s mandate,“ the party said in a statement after an emergency meeting was held with all PKR MPs in the central leadership council today.

They also said they are committed to strengthening PH and will continue to mobilise the efforts of all parties to understand and restore the people’s mandate in the near future.

“If PKR is again part of the federal government, policies and programmes headed by PKR must lift the spirit of justice for all, to defend the Constitution and the rights and powers of the Malay Rulers, safeguard the people, especially the Malays and natives of Sabah and Sarawak, and championing the agenda of government administration reforms and overall reforms,“ the statement said.

This comes after DAP had reportedly stated its stand with Amanah that they support Mahathir as the PM candidate, with Anwar as his deputy.

DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke said there are mechanisms in place to make sure Mahathir leads the coalition for only a limited period before handing over the reins to Anwar.