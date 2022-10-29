PKR candidates in Perak not heavy weights: Faizal Azumu

ALOR SETAR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) does not regard candidates announced by Pakatan Harapan (PH), especially those from PKR, to contest for Parliamentary seats in Perak during the 15th General Election (GE15), as ‘heavy weights’.

PN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said as far as PN are concerned, the candidates announced by PH are just normal candidates who do not pose any serious threat or concern to PN.

“Though PKR regards candidates named by the party to contest in Perak as ‘heavy weights’, to us they are just ordinary names and we are confident of our candidates who are prominent leaders in the Perak PN.

“Our candidates are by no means inferior to them (PKR). We will soon release a manifesto for the people of Perak, especially for the GE15 and state assembly,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal said this when asked for his views about the ‘heavy weight’ candidates announced by PH, especially Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz who will be contesting the Pasir Salak parliamentary seat and Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin who will be contesting in Bagan Datoh during the GE15.

Meanwhile, asked about his confidence when facing the opposition’s Prime Minister designate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and also the PKR president who will be contesting the Tambun parliamentary seat which he had won in the GE14, Ahmad Faizal who is also the Perak PN chairman said the opposition must first be able to form the government before Anwar can become the prime minister.

“Whatever it is, they must be able to form the government before becoming the prime minister. However, if he (Anwar) seeks the support of UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to become the prime minister, it is up to him.

“To me, we in (PN) operate as a team, not as an individual but as a team. In Tambun the team will be offering the services to the people. We all can dream but the dream must be a realistic one. But it looks like he is hoping for cooperation form other parties to become the prime minister,” he said.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal attended the Kedah PN election machinery gathering that was also attended by Kedah PN chairman Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

During the gathering, Ahmad Faizal announced that Bersatu would be contesting in seven parliamentary seats while PAS are slated to contest eight parliamentary seats in Kedah. - Bernama