PKR champions the cause of all races: Anwar

MALACCA: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leaders and members should always ensure the party remains a platform that champions the cause of the people of all races based on the Permatang Pauh Declaration 1998, said its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

In his inaugural speech as PKR president today, he said the spirit and aspiration of the PKR reformation movement, which is based on justice, should be further strengthened with party now part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Beginning his speech with shouts of the party “reformasi”, “lawan tetap lawan” (keep fighting the fight) , he said PKR’s success as a party was not dependent on the number of parliamentary members and ministers or deputy ministers in the government, but the party’s ability to defend the people.

“PKR is changing the system of bringing about change, the reformation agenda continues, reform the country into a strong one, the reforms (previously) only the rich gets rewarded, the rich gets richer, the poor becomes poorer.

“We must maintain the same spirit (fight for the people’s cause) so that development programmes do not disregard the poor and sufferings of the people of all races in the country,“ he said in his policy speech when opening the PKR National Congress 2019 at the International Trade Center, Ayer Keroh here.

Speaking before a crowd of about 3,000 delegates, including party central and divisional leaders, Anwar said the PH government inherited a corrupt system from the previous government, and therefore, PKR, as the dominant ruling party, should ensure that the current government look into the well-being of the people of various races better than before.

“This country must be saved with a stronger economic growth as it will help to improve the quality of life of the people.

“The position obtained (in the government) should not change our attitude to look into the people’s welfare,” he said and was greeted with an applause from the crowd.

Anwar, clad in light-blue “baju Melayu”, which is the official colour of PKR, said that PKR was not established for him or Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who was the first party president, nor other leaders such as deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, vice-presidents Tian Chua and Datuk Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar or the secretary-general, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Instead, he said, PKR was set up 20 years ago, based on the demand by leaders from all races for reforms by the government to ensure the well-being of the people.

Anwar said ensuring the well-being of the people of all races, religions and backgrounds is the party’s fundamental agenda and emphasised the need for the people in a multi-racial community to understand the religion, ways, life and culture of others.

The Port Dickson Member of Parliament advised PKR members that in pursuing the party’s reformation agenda, they should not be involved in disciplinary issues that could create rift in the party.

“We can differ in opinions, but do eliminate PKR’s idealism for the sake of the people. We should remain disciplined when under pressure. I admit there are weaknesses, it will be rectified...the agenda for reform has to continue, we must have discipline.

“We are all in one team, we keep fighting, but not fight with friends. What we have is the spirit and aspiration, so rise and strengthen the party, break down the barriers and rise as platform to champion the people’s cause,” he added.

He also reminded party leaders on the need for them to take deal wisely and take urgent action to address issues of public concern such as the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) education loan, unemployment among graduates, poverty and economic growth.

On PH’s dismal performance in the recent Tanjung Piai by-election, he said it was a warning,, especially for PH leaders and PKR members, to not be over-confident or arrogant. — Bernama