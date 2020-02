PETALING JAYA: PKR and DAP party sources have indicated that they will back PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the nation’s eighth prime minister when they meet the king today.

Earlier this morning, PKR and DAP party sources told The Malaysian Insight they will vote for Anwar when they meet the king at Istana Negara.

This was verified by Wangsa Maju MP Datin Paduka Dr Tan Yee Kew who emerged from Istana Negara to say she voted for Anwar and had signed a statutory declaration to that effect.

“We are giving our support to Anwar as the next prime minister.

“Just now, we signed an SD to this effect and we are fully with Anwar,” she said, referring to a statutory declaration.

“I believe Amanah and DAP are with us.”

Meanwhile, PKR’s Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh said the party has the support of enough MPs to form the next government.

Minutes later, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail also told reporters that he had voted for “someone from within the party”.

PKR communications director and Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said a press statement would be issued later today.

Amanah was the first to meet the king today, followed by PKR. DAP leaders will meet the king from 2pm.

