PKR denies factionalism as cause for Malacca senator’s failed election

MALACCA: PKR explained today that party factionalism had nothing to do with the Melaka state assembly rejecting a motion to elect Melaka PKR chief Datuk Halim Bachik as a senator.

PKR Information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said the two PKR assemblymen who were absent when the vote on the motion was taken yesterday claimed to have given prior notice to the assembly of their absence.

There could have been a minor communication problem but the matter can be resolved, he told reporters at the Senior Citizens Day 2019 celebration organised by the Melaka branch of the Malaysian Government Pensioners Association, here.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Omar Jaafar rejected the motion on the election of the senator after 13 assemblymen voted against, 12 voted for and three abstained.

Datuk Ginie Lim Siew Lin (Machap Jaya) and Datuk Muhamad Jailani Khamis (Rembia) are the two PKR assemblymen who were absent when the vote was taken. G. Saminathan (DAP-Gadek) was also absent, but with permission as he is facing a charge related to the LTTE terrorist group.

Shamsul Iskandar said the two PKR assemblymen will be asked to provide an explanation.

He said he had also met Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari on the matter of the election of the senator. — Bernama